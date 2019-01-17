Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Patricia C. Coughlin, 71, of Waterloo, died Nov. 21 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Comfort Suites, 7402 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, is assisting the family; condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

