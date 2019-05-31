You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON -- Pat "Irish" Fogarty, 72, of New Hampton, formerly of Elma, died at his home Tuesday, May 28; services 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Elma; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 31, at the Elma Memorial Hall, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation continues an hour before services Saturday at the church; Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, (641) 394-4334; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
