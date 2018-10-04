NEW clip art death

READLYN -- Oscar L. Heideman, 97, of Readlyn, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at St. John UCC-Siegel, rural Waverly, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187.

Oscar L. Heideman
