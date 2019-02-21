Try 1 month for 99¢
BUCKINGHAM -- Orville Edwin Beenken, 92, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Feb. 18, at Parker Place, Parkersburg; services 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Geneseo United Methodist Church, 3127 115th St., Buckingham, with private military graveside honors at Buckingham Cemetery; visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to the church; Overton Funeral Home, Traer, 478-2775; condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Orville E. Beenken
