WATERLOO -- Olabelle Reed, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Covenant Medical Center; services 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146.

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Olabelle Reed
