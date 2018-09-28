ALLISON -- Norman Roe Gulick, 92, of Allison, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison; services 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the Allison Congregational Church in Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Monday at the church; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Homes, Hampton, (641)456-3232; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
