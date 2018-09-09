Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Noel E. "Thorny" Thornsberry, 84, of Waterloo, died at home, Saturday, Sept. 1. No services are planned. Condolences may be directed to his wife, Jeri, at thorny6128@msn.com.

