WATERLOO -- Nicholas L. "Nick" Russell, 41, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 6, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls; Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138; visitation for an hour before the service; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

