APLINGTON -- Nellie Harken, 94, of Aplington, died Monday, March 4, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Austinville; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 7, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

