APLINGTON -- Nellie Harken, 94, of Aplington, died Monday, March 4, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Austinville; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 7, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.