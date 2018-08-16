Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

FAYETTE -- Neil H. Ingersoll, 91, of Fayette, died Tuesday, Aug. 14; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Fayette Community Church, with burial in Grandview Cemetery, both in Fayette; visitation one hour before services Saturday at the church; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard, 283-4922; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Neil H. Ingersoll
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments