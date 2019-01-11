Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Nancy L. Jergens, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525; visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, and for an hour before services Monday at the funeral home; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family.

