{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WAVERLY -- Nancy Josephine Anderson, 82, of Waverly, died March 3 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; visitation will be held one hour before services at the chapel; inurnment was held in the Monona Cemetery, Monona; memorials may be directed to the family; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Nancy J. Anderson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments