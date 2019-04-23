{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --  Nancy J. Anderson, 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 21, in Waterloo; services are planned for May 4 in Cedar Falls, with details to follow; memorials to the family at 2612 W. Ninth St., Waterloo 50702.

