WAVERLY -- Nancy Josephine Anderson, 82, of Waverly, died Sunday, March 3, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly; Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Chapel-Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is in charge of arrangements, 352-1187.

the life of: Service Notice: Nancy Anderson
