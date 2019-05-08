{{featured_button_text}}
NEW HAMPTON -- Myron William Palmer, 79, of New Hampton, died at home Sunday, May 5; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 8, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, (641) 394-4334; visitation continues an hour before services at the funeral home. 

