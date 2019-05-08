You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
NEW HAMPTON -- Myron William Palmer, 79, of New Hampton, died at home Sunday, May 5; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 8, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, (641) 394-4334; visitation continues an hour before services at the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.