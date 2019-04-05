{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Miriam Ann McKinley, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 3, at the Western Home Communities; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services Tuesday at the church; memorials to the family; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Miriam A. McKinley
