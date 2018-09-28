Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

SHELL ROCK -- Mildred Lillian Lyons, 99, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church, Waverly, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and one hour before services Tuesday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Mildred Lyons
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments