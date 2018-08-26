GREENE -- Mildred Ellen Deike, 72, of Mason City, formerly of Greene, died Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City; services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Greene; visitation 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the church; memorials may be directed to the Mildred Deike Memorial Fund, 300 Second St. N.E. Apt. 301, Mason City 50401; Retz Funeral Home, Greene, (641) 823-4457, www.retzfh.com.
