GRUNDY CENTER -- Michal Szegda, 96, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Omaha; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, with burial in Washington Township Cemetery in rural Morrison; visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before services; memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date; Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319, condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

