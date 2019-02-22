WATERLOO -- Michael Raymond Meaney, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Friendship Village; services 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 2 p.m. rosary and 4 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services Monday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Sacred Heart Catholic Church; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
