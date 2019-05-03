{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Michael "Mike" S. Yates, 52, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, May 1; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at River's Edge Christian Church in Waterloo, with inurnment to take place at a later date; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, 233-6138; in lieu of flowers memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

