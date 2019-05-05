{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Michael G. Potter, 74, of Andover, Minn., formerly of Iowa, died Sunday, April 28; services were held in Minnesota; Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home, (763) 421-4347, is assisting the family; condolences at www.gearhartanokachapel.com.

Michael G. Potter
