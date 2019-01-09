Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

NASHUA -- Michael Flick, 52, of Waterloo, formerly of Nashua, died Sunday, Jan. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; friends may greet the family 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home-Olson Chapel in Nashua, (641) 435-4134, with a 6 p.m. Scripture service; private family burial at a later date.; condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Michael Flick
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments