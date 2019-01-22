Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Michael F. McCarville, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 21, at home; services 10:30 am. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville; full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 174 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.

