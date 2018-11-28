Try 3 months for $3
HAWKEYE -- Mervin A. Ungerer, 89, of Hawkeye, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, with burial at Hawkeye Cemetery, with military rites conducted by Arnold-Rogers Post 312, American Legion of Hawkeye; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Hawkeye, and for an hour before services at the church Friday; memorials in Mervin’s name to Hawkeye Fire Department, Hawkeye First Responders, Hawkeye Legion Hall or Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

