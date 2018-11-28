HAWKEYE -- Mervin A. Ungerer, 89, of Hawkeye, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, with burial at Hawkeye Cemetery, with military rites conducted by Arnold-Rogers Post 312, American Legion of Hawkeye; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Hawkeye, and for an hour before services at the church Friday; memorials in Mervin’s name to Hawkeye Fire Department, Hawkeye First Responders, Hawkeye Legion Hall or Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.