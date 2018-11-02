Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Merle L. "Bud" Gibson Jr., of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. Services at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel; visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Merle L. "Bud" Gibson Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments