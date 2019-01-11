CEDAR FALLS -- Melvin W. Harms, 95, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Thuesen Cottage, Western Home Communities; services 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Nazareth Lutheran Church Chapel, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo; visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, 266-7525, and for one hour before services Monday at the church; memorials to Retrieving Freedom or UnityPoint Hospice.
