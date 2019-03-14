WATERLOO -- Matthew J. McCarron, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 7, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the funeral home and for one hour before services; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
