WELLSBURG -- Mary Stahl, 98, of Wellsburg, died Saturday, April 13, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wellsburg, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be for an hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to a local cause in memory of Mary; Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, Doyen-Chapel, Wellsburg, (641) 869-3336; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

