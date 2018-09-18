Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HAWKEYE -- Mary Pape, 77, formerly of Hawkeye, died Sunday, Sept. 16 following a long battle with dementia; services 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Hawkeye, (563) 578-3451 memorials to the family or St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado; condolences made at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Mary Pape
