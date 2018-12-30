Try 1 month for 99¢
CALMAR -- Mary Lou Neuzil, 98, of Calmar, died on Saturday, Dec. 22, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Calmar, with burial at the church cemetery; Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, French Chapel, Calmar, (563) 382-8651, is in charge of arrangements; condolences left at www.schluterbalikfuneralhome.com.

Mary Lou Neuzil
