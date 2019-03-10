Try 3 months for $3
APLINGTON -- Mary Lou Hippen, 76, of Aplington, died Tuesday, March 5, at Grundy Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, from natural causes; services 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, 346-1534, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington; visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Mary Lou Hippen
