Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Mary B. Dougan, 91, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Friendship Village Med Center; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, with entombment in Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo 50703; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Mary Dougan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments