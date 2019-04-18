WATERLOO -- Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett, 93, of Waseca, Minn., died Monday, April 15, at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca. Services 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, (507) 835-2190, with a 7 p.m. parish prayer service; services also at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Crucifixion Catholic Church, Le Crescent, Minn., with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 11 a.m. until services at the church; condolences may be left at dennisfuneralhomes.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Mary BennettSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.