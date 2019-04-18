{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett, 93, of Waseca, Minn., died Monday, April 15, at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca. Services 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, (507) 835-2190, with a 7 p.m. parish prayer service; services also at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Crucifixion Catholic Church, Le Crescent, Minn., with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 11 a.m. until services at the church; condolences may be left at dennisfuneralhomes.com.

Mary Bennett
