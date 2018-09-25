Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

FREDERICKSBURG -- Mary Ann Dawson, 87, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Patty Elwood Center, Cresco; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Hillcrest Baptist & Brethren Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 25, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Fredericksburg, (563) 237-6212; visitation also for an hour before services on Wednesday at the church; condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Mary Ann Dawson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments