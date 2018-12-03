Try 1 month for 99¢
MANCHESTER -- Marvin L. Helmrichs, 94, of Manchester, died Saturday, Dec. 1, at Regional Medical Center, Manchester; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at First Lutheran Church, Manchester; visitation 3 to 7 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and one hour before services Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ryan. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Comfort or the University of Iowa for cancer research. Condolences may be left at www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

