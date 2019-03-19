Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

ALLISON -- Marvin "Bo" Buss, 72, of Allison, died Monday, March 11, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, while on vacation; services 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, at St. James Lutheran Church, Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, (641) 456-3232. 

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Marvin "Bo" Buss
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments