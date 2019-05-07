You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY -- Marlys "Marlie" Ann Kasemeier, 74, of Waverly, formerly of Sumner, died Wednesday, April 10, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; Celebration of Life services at noon Saturday, May 11, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; visitation from 10: a.m. until service time; a luncheon to follow the service at the Eisenach Village Klubhouse in Waverly; memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
