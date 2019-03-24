Try 3 months for $3
LA PORTE CITY -- Marlene Kae Arbaugh, 68, of Webster City, formerly of La Porte City, died Thursday, March 21, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at La Porte City Funeral Home, La Porte City, with inurnment in Westview Cemetery; visitation after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family; La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

