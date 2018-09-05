Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Marisa J. Sullivan, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 4, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City; services are planned for Saturday, Sept. 7, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274. Condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Marisa Sullivan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments