WAVERLY -- Marie M. Rohwedder, 89, of Waverly, died Friday, April 19, at the Clarksville Nursing & Rehab Center in Clarksville; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo; memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Marie M. Rohwedder
