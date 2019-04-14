{{featured_button_text}}
DUNKERTON -- Marie E. Speed Speer, 76, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Dunkerton, died Monday, Feb. 18, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids; Celebration of Life open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Dunkerton Community Hall in Dunkerton; the family welcomes friends to come and share memories; Reiff Funeral Home, Independence, (319) 334-2501, is assisting the family; condolence left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

