WATERLOO -- Marguerite Neva Meyer, 98, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, 885-4321, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home; memorials to Waterloo Gospel Hall; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com

