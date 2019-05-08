{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

ACKLEY -- Marge Brandt, 93, of Ackley, died at home on Friday, March 15; Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, with private family burial at the Oakwood Cemetery, both in Ackley; visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the church. A reception will be held at the Ackley Country Club from 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 10. Woodley Funeral Home, (641) 648-7700, and Boeke Funeral Home are assisting the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Marge Brandt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments