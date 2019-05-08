You have free articles remaining.
ACKLEY -- Marge Brandt, 93, of Ackley, died at home on Friday, March 15; Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, with private family burial at the Oakwood Cemetery, both in Ackley; visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the church. A reception will be held at the Ackley Country Club from 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 10. Woodley Funeral Home, (641) 648-7700, and Boeke Funeral Home are assisting the family.
