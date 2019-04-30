JESUP -- Margaret Laurayne Christopherson Thom, 93, of Winding Creek Meadows, Jesup, died at home Saturday, April 27, 2 of natural causes; services 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Visitation from noon until service time Friday, at the church; memorials directed to the church; White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695, is in charge of arrangements; condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.