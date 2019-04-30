{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Margaret Laurayne Christopherson Thom, 93, of Winding Creek Meadows, Jesup, died at home Saturday, April 27, 2 of natural causes; services 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Visitation from noon until service time Friday, at the church; memorials directed to the church; White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695, is in charge of arrangements; condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.

