Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Marcella A. Schmitz, 100, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Manor Care; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; memorials directed to the church. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Marcella Schmitz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments