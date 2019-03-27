Try 3 months for $3
WAVERLY -- Mable M. Berg, 90, of Waverly, died Monday, March 25, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and also for one hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Mable M. Berg
