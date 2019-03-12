Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Luvell Crisp, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 8, at home; services 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation for an hourbefore services Wednesday; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

