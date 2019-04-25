{{featured_button_text}}
ALLISON -- Lucille L. Eckhoff, 98, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 24, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Clarksville; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial at the Allison Cemetery; visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232.

