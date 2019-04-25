ALLISON -- Lucille L. Eckhoff, 98, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 24, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Clarksville; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial at the Allison Cemetery; visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Heat
- Updated
319-505-8769
Currently Open
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.