DUMONT -- Louise Elizabeth Buseman, 83, of Dumont, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Dumont Reformed Church, Dumont, with burial in the Dumont Cemetery; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, (641) 456-3232.

Louise E. Buseman
